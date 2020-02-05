Black History Month: Bob Douglas the ‘father of black professional basketball’
Bob Douglas coached the New York Renaissance basketball team
In honor of Black of History Month we’re celebrating the man known as the “father of black professional basketball."
Robert “Bob” Douglas owned and coached the New York Renaissance from 1922 until 1949. Even though racial discrimination was severe and unrelenting, Douglas kept his team focused.
Through his leadership, the Renaissance won more than 2,500 games.
Douglas was added to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1972.
