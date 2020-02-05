Detroit police say CPL holder killed man in accidental shooting

DETROIT – Detroit police said a CPL holder accidentally shot and killed a man on the city’s west side with a gun he didn’t know was loaded.

Neighbors said they were already having a hard time processing what happened Tuesday evening at the home on Trinity Street, but after finding out someone was killed on accident, they said it’s even more of a tragedy.

“It’s very devastating that that actually occurred,” resident Simone Spicer said.

Spicer said she still remembers the intense moments when she stepped outside to find police officers bombarding her neighborhood.

“They were patrolling after the scene,” she said. “They were out there all night.”

Police were investigating what appeared to be the murder of a 24-year-old man. He was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

Investigators are now saying the shooting was accidental. The 22-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger is a registered CPL holder who was showing off a new handgun, according to authorities.

He didn’t realize the gun was loaded until it went off, killing his friend, police said.

“That’s even sadder,” Spicer said. “That’s sad. My condolences go out to the family. That’s really close. It’s like two or three houses down.”

Local 4 spoke to another neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera. She said the hardest part was watching the victim’s family members delivering the heartbreaking news to other loved ones.

“I saw the guy running out, holding his chest, on the phone,” she said. “So I had told my friend that he must have gotten a devastating phone call.”

The 22-year-old is still in police custody. The charging situation is still unclear.