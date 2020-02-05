Pontiac woman arrested on charges of attempted murder, attempted arson at ex boyfriend’s home

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 21-year-old woman is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted arson and more after a conflict at a Shelby Township house Wednesday morning.

A woman is accused of breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s parent’s home near the intersection of 24 Mile Road and Bruce Hill Drive. The situation could have turned out a lot worse had the family not been woken up by their dog, who alerted them of the intruder.

Police said the power was cut to the home and when the father went to check on the circuit breaker, the ex-girlfriend was there with a gun.

The Shelby Township Police Department said she aimed the rifle at the father and -- after two misfires -- managed to fire a shot before the family was able to get the gun away from her. The father was not struck by the bullet. No injuries were reported.

The family managed to get the woman upstairs when the police arrived. She is currently being housed at the Macomb County Jail.

Police said the woman had brought lighter fluid with her and had poured it all over the basement.

The ex-boyfriend of the woman, police said, was not home at the time of the incident.

She is expected to be arraigned Thursday.