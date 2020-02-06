Oakland County health officials now required to post restaurant food, safety inspection reports online

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution requiring the Oakland County Health Department to post restaurant and food safety inspection reports online.

The new policy will be enacted within 90 days, upon signature of the resolution by Oakland County Executive David Coulter, according to a Board of Commissioners news release. Oakland County will join Macomb County, Wayne County and the City of Detroit, which have adopted similar policies.

“Consumers deserve access to this important information in an easy, accessible, transparent format,” Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-Waterford), who introduced the resolution, said. “This change in policy is all about giving people the tools they need to make educated decisions to protect their health and safety.”

