Police: 2 men found dead inside Highland Park home day after not answering door

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating after two men were found dead Sunday inside a home in Highland Park.

Officials said a 42-year-old man and a 68-year-old man were found dead at a home on Massachusetts Street near Oakland Avenue and the Davison Freeway.

Carbon monoxide is being investigated as a potential cause of the deaths. When Local 4 arrived at the scene, the door was open and officials were removing items from the home.

A generator was running on the basement stairs inside the house, which didn’t have heat, Local 4 has learned. The men had run a chord up to the second floor, where the men were found, according to authorities.

Police said the girlfriend of one of the men inside the home arrived Saturday and couldn’t get an answer at the door. She called authorities, and they said they couldn’t get an answer when they knocked on the door.

The girlfriend wanted police to force their way into the house to check on the men, officials said. When police called the landlord, he told them he had been in contact with one of the men, who told him they were planning to leave because there was no heat.

Police didn’t break into the door because they believed the men had left, according to authorities.

One day later, police did a wellness check and found the men dead inside the home, officials said.

Neighbors are shocked by the discovery, though they said they could clearly hear a generator.

“I know they were running a generator, but to have it in the house is definitely shocking to me,” resident Larry Lee said.

The men haven’t been identified, according to authorities. Local 4 is working to find out why there wasn’t heat at the home.