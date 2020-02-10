Restoration of Detroit’s Fisher Building enters next phase: Here’s what’s next

DETROIT – The next phase of restoration efforts will get underway this week at Detroit’s historic Fisher Building.

Over the next four weeks, scaffolding will be installed around the iconic building’s exterior to allow a team to survey the Fisher’s façade.

Over a four-month period, workers will examine the Fisher’s 325,000 square feet of exterior marble in order to survey the building and collect data to establish a plan to make necessary repairs, according to a release.

Unlike many 1920s skyscrapers around Detroit, the Fisher’s exterior is not stone, but marble. The Fisher is the largest marble-clad commercial building in the world.

Work will also begin soon on rebuilding the Fisher’s entrances along both Grand Boulevard and Third Avenue. The long-deferred repair work will include replacing the flooring and concrete, repairing the steel supports, and adding waterproofing. In addition, the Fisher will open a conference center in the concourse in the next month or so that can accommodate 150 people as an additional amenity to the building and its tenants.

The restoration effort is being led by The Platform, a co-owner of the Fisher Building.

“We take the stewardship of this storied building seriously and are honored to be restoring it to its former glory,” said Peter Cummings, executive chairman of The Platform. “We are committed to doing it right and in such a way that the Fisher will continue to be a ‘Beacon for Detroit’ for generations to come.”

Previous restoration efforts include the recreation of the Fisher Building Arcade ceiling paintings in 2017, along with new elevators and overall improvements in building operations.