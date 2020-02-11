Authorities seek man who stole cash, cigarettes during armed robbery in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials are looking for a man who stole cash and cigarettes during an armed robbery Sunday in Ypsilanti Township.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the business in the 2100 Block of W. Michigan Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. with a gun and robbed the store before fleeing in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the robbery, officials said.

Authorities described the robber as a tall, thin black man. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black shoes, black gloves and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 734-484-6740.