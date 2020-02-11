36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Local News

Authorities seek man who stole cash, cigarettes during armed robbery in Ypsilanti Township

Masked man robbed store early Sunday

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Ypsilanti Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan Avenue, Local News, Local, Crime, Robbery, Armed Robbery, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Theft
Authorities are seeking this man in connection with a Feb. 9, 2020 armed robbery in Ypsilanti Township.
Authorities are seeking this man in connection with a Feb. 9, 2020 armed robbery in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials are looking for a man who stole cash and cigarettes during an armed robbery Sunday in Ypsilanti Township.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the business in the 2100 Block of W. Michigan Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. with a gun and robbed the store before fleeing in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the robbery, officials said.

Authorities described the robber as a tall, thin black man. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black shoes, black gloves and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 734-484-6740.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: