Farmington Hills police seek ‘suspicious person’ who followed child home from bus stop

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police in Farmington Hills are working to track down a person who is suspected of following a child home Monday evening in the area of Willow Lane and List Street.

Police said a report was made about a “suspicious person” who followed the child home about 4:30 p.m. The child got off of a bus and was followed home from the bus stop by the unknown person on foot, according to the police report. The child was not harmed.

The neighborhood is in the area of Middlebelt and Eight Mile roads.

The person was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old and standing about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police said they have not received any similar reports in the area. However, they are planning to increase patrols in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

