Detroit family begs for answers 7 months after man killed at 4th of July BBQ

DETROIT – A desperate Detroit family is begging for someone to step up and do the right thing after a man was murdered last summer.

Original Report: Family mourns 21-year-old Detroit man fatally shot on Fourth of July

Dion “Buddy” Bridges, 21, was shot and killed on the city’s east side at a cookout on the Fourth of July.

His family said he was working two jobs with the hope of one day owning his own restaurant.

“It’s been seven months now and still no arrests. The person who took my son, took him from a family of nine siblings, grandparents, aunties, uncles and nieces and nephews who love him dearly,” Monique Bridges said.

Dion Bridges’ mother said last July, the family was enjoying the fireworks when someone came from a nearby alley across the street and fired multiple shots in their direction.

“Dion did not deserve to lose his life the way he lost it,” Monique Bridges said.

That day still haunts his family.

“No one should have to feel this pain that I’m feeling,” said Latrice Bridges, Dion Bridges’ aunt.

It’s a pain that keeps them awake at night as they hope someone comes forward with information.

“It’s not a day that don’t go by where I don’t think about him. It’s hard for me to sleep at night because when I wake up every day, every hour, every minute, he’s on my brain,” said Diamond Bridges, Dion Bridges’ sister.

Meanwhile his mother is just hoping that soon her family will be able to start the grieving process.

“That’s all I want is justice for my baby," Monique Bridges said.

There is a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.