Well-known hair stylist found dead after assault at Detroit motel

DETROIT – A well-known hair stylist was found dead after an assault overnight at JZ Motel and Suites on 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Sources said the victim checked into the motel about two hours before the assault. Sources also tell Local 4 that a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the assault. He was taken into custody around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Bashar Kallabat, was a well-known hair stylist in the area. It’s not clear what led up to this deadly attack.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.