Popular hairstylist from Bloomfield Township killed inside Detroit motel, police say

DETROIT – A popular hairstylist from Bloomfield Township was killed Tuesday night inside a motel in Detroit, according to authorities.

Bashar Kallabat, 56, was a beloved hairdresser in Metro Detroit, and those who knew him are in shock after learning of his death.

Detroit police Chief James Craig will provide an update on the case around 1 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

Bashar Kallabat (WDIV)

Police said Kallabat checked into the JZ Motel and Suites on Eight Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The manager of the motel said he got a call from an employee that something was wrong.

The motel is a Project Green Light partner, and cameras captured video of a man leaving Kallabat’s room around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.

Detroit police said they took a 22-year-old man into custody around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

“We want all to know he was so loved, impacted so many lives and was such a successful stylist and creative soul," his ex-wife, Kennice Kallabat, said in a statement. "We just can’t believe he is gone.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.