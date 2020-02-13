Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold at Pontiac party store

PONTIAC, Mich. – Someone in Metro Detroit now has a considerable amount of pocket change -- A store in Pontiac sold Wednesday night’s $70 million winning Powerball ticket.

The ticket matched all six numbers and was sold at the Huron Plaza Party Store, located on West Huron Street, near Telegraph Road and M-59.

The winning numbers were 14, 47, 54, 55, 68 and the Powerball number was 25. The winning ticket is worth $70 million.

“My mom was telling me yesterday to come grab a ticket and I told her it would probably be a waste of money. She told me to come here to get it too,” said Jason Brown. “$70 million? I missed out. That’s a big one.”

The person has not been identified yet. They have 180 days from Wednesday to come forward with that winning ticket to claim the $70 million dollars. When that happens, the owner of the store will also receive $50,000.

“Get yourself a lawyer, get yourself a financial adviser,” said the store’s owner, Yousef Anton. “Then go cash your ticket, so I can get my $50,000 because I have a lot of improvement to do in the store, please.”

Anton said he plans to give some of his money to his church and his employees, but he’s mostly excited for his customer and hopes they are from from the area.

“I hope it’s someone local because that brings good news to the city of Pontiac,” Anton said.

Anton hopes that his store will get more business now that it’s known as a lucky store -- and it’s already working. Linda Almas purchased a ticket from the store when she heard it sold a winner.

“I’ve been looking for new places to buy my tickets," Almas said. "I found it.”

The winner can choose to collect the full amount of their money over a 30-year period or they can opt for a one-time lump sum, which would be about $50 million.

