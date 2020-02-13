Southbound I-75 closed at Springwells in Detroit due to semi rollover crash
DETROIT – Southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Springwells in Detroit due to a semi rollover crash.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries. MDOT said to expect the closure to last thru rush hour. Check back for updates.
HEADS UP-SB 75 CLOSED at Springwells for crash. Unknown ETA but expect closure thru rush hour. Use WB 96 to SB M-39 or WB 94 to SB M-39 to SB 75. https://t.co/HtlQ4fR6Il— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 13, 2020
