25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

Southbound I-75 closed at Springwells in Detroit due to semi rollover crash

Tags: Traffic Center, I-75, Freeway, Traffic, Traffic Alerts, Detroit, Wayne County, Traffic Incidents
Semi rollover on I-75 (MDOT)
Semi rollover on I-75 (MDOT) (MDOT)

DETROIT – Southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Springwells in Detroit due to a semi rollover crash.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries. MDOT said to expect the closure to last thru rush hour. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: