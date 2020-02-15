25ºF

Eastbound I-696 at Groesbeck in Macomb County closed after crash

Area closed after Saturday afternoon semi truck crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Eastbound I-696 at Groesbeck in Macomb County is closed due to a semi truck crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The semi-truck involved in the crash caught fire. Officials say the semi truck was carrying liquid nitrogen and its brakes caught fire. The fire has been contained and crews are working to clear the scene.

