Eastbound I-696 at Groesbeck in Macomb County closed after crash
Area closed after Saturday afternoon semi truck crash
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Eastbound I-696 at Groesbeck in Macomb County is closed due to a semi truck crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The semi-truck involved in the crash caught fire. Officials say the semi truck was carrying liquid nitrogen and its brakes caught fire. The fire has been contained and crews are working to clear the scene.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.