Man critically injured after walking in front of moving vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT – A man was critically injured after walking in front of a moving vehicle Sunday night, Detroit police say.

According to police, on Sunday at around 10:23 p.m. a 40-year-old woman was driving north on Gratiot Avenue approaching Eastburn Street when she hit the victim after he walked in front of her 2011 Jeep Liberty.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260.