Police investigate 1st Flint homicide case of 2020 after 3 found fatally shot in home

DETROIT – Three people were found shot to death Tuesday in a Flint home.

Police said a call was received around 12:30 p.m. about three bodies in a home on E. Rankin Street.

“They found two deceased males, one deceased female from apparent gunshot wounds,” said Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser.

Kaiser said the bodies were discovered by a person who came to the house to check on a friend. Police have not identified the victims, but officials did say they are between 20 and 30 years old.

“Once we get the identification of the victims, we’ll be able to put this case a little more together,” Kaiser said.

It is the first homicide case of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flint police at 810-237-6800.