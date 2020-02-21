Drunken drivers in 2 cars fall asleep, hold up drive-thru at Troy Mcdonald’s

TROY, Mich. – Ever been in a drive-thru line that just didn’t seem to be moving?

Well, according to Troy police, that happened at a McDonald’s because the drivers of two separate cars had both fallen asleep.

Police said two men were inside their own cars, sitting in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s’ at the intersection of Rochester and Big Beaver roads. They weren’t going anywhere, and police say there’s a reason why.

“There was a report of drivers passed out over the wheel in the drive-thru waiting for their food,” said Sgt. Meghan Lehman, with Troy Police.

The two were holding the line up, Lehman said.

A McDonald’s employee called police for help.

“Officers investigated, found out they were both driving drunk,” Lehman said. “The first driver, which is a 24-year old male from Troy, .16 (BAC) and the second one was .13 (BAC),” Lehman said.

Nancy and Paul Colombo heard all about the hold up.

“I don’t know how they could do that. That’s unbelievable. I can’t believe that happened. I really can’t," Paul Colombo said.

Meanwhile, police are glad no one got hurt.

“Their cars were both in drive, so they were fortunate they kept their foot on the brake while they were passed out,” Lehman said.

The men have not been arraigned, but they are facing driving under the influence charges.