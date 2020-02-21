Manhunt underway for suspected shooter in River Rouge, Detroit murders

DETROIT – A massive search is underway for a man suspected of being connected to two shootings that left three people dead.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to Kenyel Brown’s arrest. Police believe Brown is armed and dangerous.

A 41-year-old man was found dead Thursday night at about 11 p.m. inside a building near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Redmond Street.

Police believe Brown, who is also suspected of killing two people in River Rouge could be responsible for the man’s death.

Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.