36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Local News

Murder suspect Kenyel Brown connected to 6th Metro Detroit homicide

$10,000 reward being offered for information that leads to arrest

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Crime, Detroit Police Department, Highland Park, Wayne County, Local, Local News, Local Crime, Crime News, Highland Park Police, Fatal Shooting, Deadly Shooting, Kenyel Brown, River Rouge
Kenyel William Brown
Kenyel William Brown (WDIV)

DETROIT – U.S. Marshals have now connected Kenyel Brown to a sixth murder in Metro Detroit.

READ: Federal, local authorities search for man connected to 5 Metro Detroit homicides

According to authorities, Brown is a person of interested in a Highland Park homicide that occurred Tuesday.

Police said information and personal belongings collected at the scene make Brown a person of interest in the case.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.

Brown is wanted in connection with three homicides in River Rouge and two fatal shootings in Detroit.

RELATED: River Rouge family wants answers after father of 3 killed by criminal on the run, police say

Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Kenyel William Brown
Kenyel William Brown (WDIV)
Kenyel Brown
Kenyel Brown (WDIV)
Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.
Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787. (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: