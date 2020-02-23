Murder suspect Kenyel Brown connected to 6th Metro Detroit homicide

DETROIT – U.S. Marshals have now connected Kenyel Brown to a sixth murder in Metro Detroit.

READ: Federal, local authorities search for man connected to 5 Metro Detroit homicides

According to authorities, Brown is a person of interested in a Highland Park homicide that occurred Tuesday.

Police said information and personal belongings collected at the scene make Brown a person of interest in the case.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.

Brown is wanted in connection with three homicides in River Rouge and two fatal shootings in Detroit.

RELATED: River Rouge family wants answers after father of 3 killed by criminal on the run, police say

Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Kenyel William Brown (WDIV)

Kenyel Brown (WDIV)