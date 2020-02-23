Murder suspect Kenyel Brown connected to 6th Metro Detroit homicide
$10,000 reward being offered for information that leads to arrest
DETROIT – U.S. Marshals have now connected Kenyel Brown to a sixth murder in Metro Detroit.
According to authorities, Brown is a person of interested in a Highland Park homicide that occurred Tuesday.
Police said information and personal belongings collected at the scene make Brown a person of interest in the case.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.
Brown is wanted in connection with three homicides in River Rouge and two fatal shootings in Detroit.
Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
