Detroit family living in fear after home is shot up

DETROIT – On Detroit’s west side a family is in fear tonight after its home was shot up early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on Rutherford north of Fenkell.

Detroit police were at the home beginning 2 a.m. Sunday morning investigating. The damage to the home is significant.

Neighbors say gunfire woke them up. When the sun came up, you could see the damage done to the home.

A person close to the investigation tells Local 4 11 shots from a 9mm handgun were fired into the home shattering the front storm door, and front window and blinds.

The people inside at the time were not hit. Photos taken from the scene show Detroit police there investigating and a number of markers identifying spent rounds. Those rounds will now be put into a federal database in hopes of tracking the gun that was used.

There are plenty of security cameras on that block that might show the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.