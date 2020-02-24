Report: Doctor recommends murder suspect Mark Latunski not competent to stand trial

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – The State of Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry has recommend that murder suspect Mark Latunski is not competent to stand trial, according to WEYI.

Latunski has been accused in the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon, 25. Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30 on charges of open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body in the killing.

Mark Latunski, 50, appears to have not been eating since he was first arrested in late December, according to WEYI. Latunski was taken to a hospital and deputies were assigned to guard him on Feb. 18.

The body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was found Dec. 28 in a Bennington Township residence, several days after he was reported missing. Family members reported Bacon missing when he didn’t show up for breakfast on Christmas Day. Bacon’s roommate said that Bacon was going to see a man he had met on Grindr, a dating app.

