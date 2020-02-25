Body found along River Raisin in Monroe believed to be man involved in water incident last year

MONROE, Mich. – Authorities believe a body found along the banks of the River Raisin in Monroe is a man who was involved in a water-related incident last year.

A body was discovered in the area of 3200 E. Elm Avenue at about 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the victim’s identity has not been confirmed yet, but he is believed to be the man involved in a Dec. 8, 2019 incident.

A 51-year-old Taylor man has been missing since a boat capsized in Bolles Harbor. Rescue crews were able to save a 28-year-old man. Officials have not confirmed if this is the incident they are referencing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.

Below is a report from when the boat capsized in December: