WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence holds ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Troy

TROY, Mich. – It’s been a busy day in the state of Michigan for the vice president of the United States.

Mike Pence started in Lansing Tuesday afternoon and is currently speaking at an event in Troy.

Watch Mike Pence speak at the event in Troy above.

Pence visited with the Michigan Farm Bureau in Lansing. He brought greetings from the president and praised the American farmer, the Michigan farmer.

He also praised the Michigan Farm Bureau, which represents 50,000 Michigan farms, for employing a million people.

Pence praised a number of Michigan farmers who battled the Obama administration water rules that President Trump later changed. Pence said it’s the Trump administration’s goal to make sure America’s farmers have fewer federal rules to battle with along with every changing markets.