Robber pries open sliding glass doors to get inside Troy houses, police say

TROY, Mich. – Troy police are searching for a man suspected of prying open sliding glass doors in the back of houses to break in and steal thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and other items, officials said.

Troy police said someone pried open the rear sliding glass door of a home on Bridal Path Drive between 2 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. About $5,000 worth of jewelry and other items were stolen, according to authorities.

The rear sliding glass door of a home on Mayflower Drive was pried open between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. About $5,000 worth of jewelry and other items was taken from that house, as well, police said.

A homeowner called police around 10 p.m. Saturday to report an attempted home invasion in the 2100 block of Mayflower Drive, authorities said. The caller had noticed someone on the back patio, officials said. When the homeowner turned on the porch light, the man took off, according to police.

A K-9 search was unsuccessful, officials said.

Police released a photo of a suspect during one of the incidents. Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance picture above is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3477.