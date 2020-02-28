Detroit police trying to ID man accused of using dating apps to lure men, rob them

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and finding a man wanted in connection to five armed robberies on Detroit’s west side.

One of the armed robberies led to a non-fatal shooting. Police said the robberies date back to December.

The suspect is meeting his victims on dating apps and then asking them to meet in person. When the meet he approaches them on foot, robs them at gunpoint and takes personal items. Those items include wallets, ID, social security cards and more.

After robbing the suspects he makes them drive to the nearest ATM and makes them withdraw money, according to police. After that he makes them drive him back to the original meeting location and he flees on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with a dark complexion in his early to mid 20s. He weighs around 160 to 185 pounds and was wearing a mask and a dark-colored hoodie.

Police released the following information about the robberies:

Dec. 19, 2010 at Eaton and Monica a 19-year-old man was robbed.

On Jan. 11 in the 14900 block of Green Lawn a 22-year-old man was robbed.

On Jan. 12 a 26-year-old man was robbed and shot.

On Feb. 2 in the 14900 block of Green Lawn a 28-year-old man was robbed.

on Feb. 17 in the 14900 block of Green Lawn a 24-year-old man was robbed.

If anyone has information they’re asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313)596-1000 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.