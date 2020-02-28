Detroit serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown released from custody months before crime spree

DETROIT – A massive search for a man police called a serial murder suspect ended with that man shooting himself in the head on Monday, according to police.

Kenyel Brown is still in critical condition. Brown is connected to at least six homicides, one nonfatal shooting and two carjackings in Metro Detroit. Three of the shootings were in River Rouge, two were in Detroit and one was in Highland Park.

Detroit police have confirmed that Brown was free and working as a police informant in the days and weeks leading up to his arrest despite multiple probation violations.

Local 4 has obtained court transcripts from a supervised release violation hearing involving Brown from Oct. 29, 2019.

Judge Bernard Friedman said in court that Brown has “had a hard time following the law and the rules and so forth and I know what’s stated regarding his dangerousness."

Despite that, Friedman decided against sending Brown back to prison.

“I’m going to discharge you from probation, not give you any other time because I think, hopefully, you can stay out of trouble and I think you’re doing some of the right things, too, and I appreciate that and I think you’re entitled to a break for that,” Friedman said in court.

Read the entire transcript below:

Detroit, Michigan

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

At 11:44 a.m.

* * * * * * * *

(Court, counsel, probation officer and defendant present)

THE CLERK: The Court calls criminal matter 14-20426,

United States of America versus Kenyel Brown. Counsel, please state your appearances for the record starting with the government.

MS. FAIRCHILD: Good morning, your Honor. Susan Fairchild appearing on behalf of the United States.

THE COURT: Thank you.

MR. SAVICH: Good morning, your Honor. May it please the Court, my name is Matt Savich and I represent Kenyel Brown who stands to my right.

THE COURT: All right. Let the record reflect today is the date and time scheduled for sentencing on a plea for violation of a supervised release. He’s had a hard time following the law and the rules and so forth and I know what’s stated regarding his dangerousness. You’ve got to stop doing this. I know you have an alcohol problem and I know some other things are going on in your life right now which I appreciate and I think that it’s the right thing to do and as a result of that, I’m going to give you a break. I’m going to discharge you from probation, not give you any other time because I think, hopefully, you can stay out of trouble and I think you’re doing some of the right things, too, and I appreciate that and I think you’re entitled to a break for that. So stay out of trouble. I don’t want to see you again, okay?

THE DEFENDANT: Thank you, judge.

THE COURT: All right. Good luck to you.

THE CLERK: How much time did you give him?

THE COURT: I didn’t give him any time. No time. I’m discharging him from his supervised release.

THE CLERK: Okay. Okay.

MR. SAVICH: Thank you, your Honor.

MS. FAIRCHILD: Thank you.

THE CLERK: Court is in recess.

(At 11:45 a.m. - proceedings adjourned)