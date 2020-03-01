‘It was like being in a dryer’ -- Woman’s vehicle rolls multiple time in hit-and-run on I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Grosse Pointe woman feared for her life Saturday morning in Macomb County after a speeding driver clipped her vehicle on I-94.

She said she thought she was going to die.

Stephanie Kurtz spoke with Local 4 at the Macomb County Sheriff’s Tow Yard after surviving the crash. Her vehicle spun out three times before rolling over twice on the side of the road.

“It was like being in a dryer. If you imagine being in the dryer with all your coffee and all your stuff,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz was driving eastbound on I-94 between Metro Parkway and North River Road at about 6:30 a.m. when it happened.

“It was horrifying,” Kurtz said. “I was minding my way to work to feed horses.”

She only had one way to get out of her vehicle -- she climbed through the vehicle’s sunroof.

“The sunroof saved my life,” Kurtz said. “Everything was jammed. I couldn’t get any of the doors open.”

The driver that struck her didn’t stick around, but another person pulled over, called police and helped Kurtz.

“It could have been so much worse,” Kurtz said. “I’m just so incredibly grateful. It could happen to anybody. That’s the scariest part. There was nothing I could do to avoid it."

All Kurtz saw was a white sedan, possibly a Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-469-5151.