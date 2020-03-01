Overturned truck transporting gasoline closes Gratiot exit on I-94

DETROIT – A gasoline tanker rolled onto its side Sunday afternoon on the eastbound I-94 off-ramp to Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

Officials said there are about 7,000 gallons inside the truck and the only fuel that has leaked has been from the truck cab’s gas tank.

No injuries have been reported. There does not appear to be any lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94.

Video from the scene can be seen below.

According to the Michigan State Police, the truck was traveling too fast on the ramp just before 4 p.m., causing the truck to roll over.

MDOT, DPD, and Hazmat teams are on the scene.

It is unknown when the exit ramp to Gratiot Avenue will reopen.