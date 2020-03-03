Drunken man drives onto closed part of I-75 in Troy while toddler sleeps in backseat

TROY, Mich. – A man was drunk when he drove into a closed part of I-75 in Troy with his young child asleep in the car, police said.

According to police, the man was driving on the closed freeway near the Rochester Road exit just after midnight Saturday. Construction workers directed him off the freeway.

When police arrived, the man, who said he was 29 and from Auburn Hills, said he didn’t have a license. The officer said the car smelled like marijuana and the man smelled like alcohol.

The officer also noticed there was a boy asleep in the backseat. The child, who is 4, was not in a car seat nor wearing a seat belt, police said.

Police said the man performed poorly on several filed sobriety tests. He blew a .164 percent on a breathalyzer.

The man was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol -- first offense, no license on person, driving while license expired and child endangerment.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

The child was given to his grandmother.