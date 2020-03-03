Man uses fake gun to steal $740 from victim during cell phone sale in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man used a gun that turned out to be fake to rob a man during a cell phone sale Monday in Pontiac.

Authorities said the victim went to a home in the 100 block of Cadillac Street to buy the phone. When he got there, he texted the seller. The seller told him his uncle would come outside to complete the sale.

The victim told deputies a man came outside, got into his vehicle, held a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. The man with the gun then took $740 from the man and fled the vehicle.

Deputies checked the home on Cadillac Street and located a man who matched the description given by the victim.

A 57-year-old Pontiac man was arrested and deputies were able to recover a replica handgun.

A witness inside the home told the deputies that the other person involved was inside an abandoned house in the 50 block of Cadillac Street. Deputies forced entry into that vacant house, where they found three squatters who told them the man they were looking for had fled the scene.

Deputies are still looking for a 22-year-old Pontiac man.