Michigan State Police seize $40,000 cash during traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County

Out-of-state driver not arrested, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

(WDIV)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers seized $40,000 in cash during a traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County, officials said.

The traffic stop happened Tuesday, according to MSP. The driver was stopped for “following too close.”

Troopers said the 33-year-old driver was not arrested. He is from out of state, officials said.

Police continue to investigate.

Cash seized by Michigan State Police troopers during a March 3, 2020, traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County. (WDIV)
