Michigan State Police seize $40,000 cash during traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County
Out-of-state driver not arrested, police say
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers seized $40,000 in cash during a traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County, officials said.
The traffic stop happened Tuesday, according to MSP. The driver was stopped for “following too close.”
Troopers said the 33-year-old driver was not arrested. He is from out of state, officials said.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.