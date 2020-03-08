54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

54ºF

Local News

Northbound I-75 at 7 Mile Road closed after crash

Crash closes all lanes in area

Susana Hernandez

Tags: Crash, Traffic, Wayne County, 7 Mile Road, Detroit, Local, News, Traffic Alert, MDOT, Michigan Department of Transportation
photo

Wayne County, Mich. – Northbound I-75 at 7 Mile Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for traffic updates.

View the traffic map here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.