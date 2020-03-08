Northbound I-75 at 7 Mile Road closed after crash
Crash closes all lanes in area
Wayne County, Mich. – Northbound I-75 at 7 Mile Road is closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Crash on NB I-75— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 8, 2020
Location: NB I-75 at 7 Mile
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: The freeway is closed.@Modernize75
