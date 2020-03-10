ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 10, 2020

Michigan’s big 2020 presidential primary election is today -- but voting for president is not the only thing residents will be deciding on. Michigan voters will take to the ballot box to support a candidate for the U.S. President. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will also decide on renewing a millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Art Van Furniture’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing became official Monday, and it shed some light on what caused the demise of the prominent Metro Detroit business. Extreme market conditions such as reduced foot traffic, internet shopping, an $8 million tariff bill last year and very tough competition led to negative year-to-year sales.

A violent four-vehicle crash sent six people to a hospital Monday. A speeding vehicle hit another vehicle on Van Dyke near Edgewood Avenue, just north of I-94, leading to the chain reaction crash.

At least 36 people in Michigan have tested negative for the virus and 88 are still being monitored. Tests were pending on 11 people.

Rain showers should be gone from the east side by 9 a.m. at the latest, so those of you planning to vote later this morning or in the evening after work won’t have any rain to deal with. In fact, we should see some sunshine develop this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s by lunchtime, then rebound a few degrees this afternoon in the sunshine.