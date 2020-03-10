52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

52ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
"I Voted" stickers handed out at polling places. (Getty)
"I Voted" stickers handed out at polling places. (Getty)

Michigan Primary

Michigan’s big 2020 presidential primary election is today -- but voting for president is not the only thing residents will be deciding on. Michigan voters will take to the ballot box to support a candidate for the U.S. President. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will also decide on renewing a millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

What went wrong for Art Van

Art Van Furniture’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing became official Monday, and it shed some light on what caused the demise of the prominent Metro Detroit business. Extreme market conditions such as reduced foot traffic, internet shopping, an $8 million tariff bill last year and very tough competition led to negative year-to-year sales.

6 injured in violent crash

A violent four-vehicle crash sent six people to a hospital Monday. A speeding vehicle hit another vehicle on Van Dyke near Edgewood Avenue, just north of I-94, leading to the chain reaction crash.

Coronavirus testing in Michigan

At least 36 people in Michigan have tested negative for the virus and 88 are still being monitored. Tests were pending on 11 people.

Weather: Drying out with cooler temperatures

Rain showers should be gone from the east side by 9 a.m. at the latest, so those of you planning to vote later this morning or in the evening after work won’t have any rain to deal with. In fact, we should see some sunshine develop this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s by lunchtime, then rebound a few degrees this afternoon in the sunshine.

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: