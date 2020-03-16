Tracking Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19): Confirmed cases, latest monitoring and testing numbers

DETROIT – In the state of Michigan, as of March 15, 809 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 329 people under active monitoring for the virus -- 272 tests have returned negative.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state announced an additional 20 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to 53 in the state of Michigan.

The cases announced Sunday night include the state’s first COVID-19 case in a child.

A look at some of the previous numbers in the last week:

A model showing the "flatten the curve" theory. (University of Michigan)

Total COVID-19 cases in the United States

The worldwide outbreak has sickened nearly 170,000 people and left more than 6,500 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 64, while infections passed 3,700.

Around the globe, societies inched toward a shutdown of much of public life — bars, restaurants, school, work. Resorts closed on the Las Vegas strip. Many restaurants offered only takeout, if they were open at all. Schools, concerts, sporting events — even small-scale St. Patrick’s Day parties — were canceled.

New York City announced its public school district, the nation’s largest, will be closed starting Monday, joining most of the rest of the country. De Blasio had originally balked, but under pressure from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others he said Sunday, “I became convinced over the course of today that there is no other choice.”

Starbucks said Sunday it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas nationwide, but customers can still order takeaway.

In Florida, Walt Disney World and Universal-Orlando closed Sunday night for the rest of the month, joining their already closed California siblings. Farther south, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale closed their beaches, where thousands of college spring breakers flocked. The cities also ordered restaurants and bars closed by 10 p.m. and to keep crowds below 250.

How deadly is the virus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), through the first four months of the outbreak, coronavirus has killed about 4,900 people worldwide. Meanwhile, the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 every year around the world, according to WHO. Flu kills about 0.1% of those it infects, but that’s still hundreds of thousands of people each year because it infects millions.

Researchers are still trying to understand how deadly COVID-19 is. The mortality rate from infection with the virus isn’t known yet because the cases caught in an early part of an outbreak are often the most severe, people with mild or no symptoms aren’t being tested, and sometimes overwhelmed hospitals struggle to care for the sickest patients. Reports have estimated the fatality rate from less than 1% to as high as 4% among cases diagnosed so far, depending on location. WHO has reported mortality for seasonal influenza is usually well below 0.1%. However, mortality is to a large extent determined by access to and quality of health care, WHO reports.

Most people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild or moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks. Follow COVID-19 updates from WHO here.

Mapping the outbreak

Johns Hopkins University is offering this map of global cases -- check out the interactive map here. It is tracking cases and deaths per country.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) (JHU)

Read more: Flu and coronavirus: Similar symptoms, different fears

Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in response to the first cases. Both cases need to be confirmed by the CDC.

“Michiganders have been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks, including by taking basic measures such as washing their hands often, covering their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when they are sick,” said Dr. Khaldun. “However, Michigan must take further action to avoid a rapid increase of cases in the state. Community mitigation strategies are crucial to slowing the transmission of the virus in Michigan, particularly before a vaccine or treatment becomes available.”

On Thursday, March 12, Whitmer announced all K-12 schools in the state will be shut down for three weeks. The schools will close (if they have not already) starting Monday, March 16 and are not scheduled to reopen until April 6.

These Michigan colleges have canceled classes, moved to online instruction due to coronavirus -- view list here.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

Have you seen or heard things about the illness that you’re not sure are true? Do you need a claim about the coronavirus fact-checked? Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge, M.D., is here to help.

Use the form here to share your question, or the claim you’d like investigated. Here are some questions he’s already addressed (click the links to read his answers):

For the latest Coronavirus news, go to our Coronavirus page here.