WATCH LIVE: Oakland County, Michigan officials discuss order on bars, restaurants amid COVID-19 outbreak

Oakland County and state of Michigan officials are holding a news conference on the Oakland County Health Division social distancing order that limits businesses such as health clubs and entertainment facilities to operate at 50 percent of normal capacity and the governor’s order that closes bars and restaurants at 3 p.m. Monday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Read more: Michigan orders gyms, cafes, theaters to close; limits bars, restaurants to carry out, delivery amid coronavirus

They will also speak about federal, state, and county efforts including calling on state and federal support of businesses and employees.

When: 12:30 p.m. Monday -- watch live above.

Who:

David Coulter, Oakland County Executive

Andy Levin, U.S. Representative

Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General

David Woodward, Oakland County Board of Commisioners Chairman

Dean Bach, Ferndale restauranteur and M-Brew

As of Monday, March 16, Oakland County had 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any county in Michigan.

