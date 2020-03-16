WATCH LIVE: Oakland County, Michigan officials discuss order on bars, restaurants amid COVID-19 outbreak
Oakland County and state of Michigan officials are holding a news conference on the Oakland County Health Division social distancing order that limits businesses such as health clubs and entertainment facilities to operate at 50 percent of normal capacity and the governor’s order that closes bars and restaurants at 3 p.m. Monday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Read more: Michigan orders gyms, cafes, theaters to close; limits bars, restaurants to carry out, delivery amid coronavirus
They will also speak about federal, state, and county efforts including calling on state and federal support of businesses and employees.
When: 12:30 p.m. Monday -- watch live above.
Who:
- David Coulter, Oakland County Executive
- Andy Levin, U.S. Representative
- Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General
- David Woodward, Oakland County Board of Commisioners Chairman
- Dean Bach, Ferndale restauranteur and M-Brew
As of Monday, March 16, Oakland County had 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any county in Michigan.
Full coverage: Michigan Coronavirus
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.