Detroit police seek to ID suspect, vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect and vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side.

Police said a 27-year-old man was walking on the street on Tuesday at 1:33 a.m. in the 18000 block of Dequindre when he was struck by an unknown suspect.

The suspect was driving a 2011 or 2012 Ford Escape and after striking the victim they kept driving southbound on Dequindre, according to police.

Officials said the suspect’s vehicle has heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.