54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

54ºF

Local News

Innocent bystander shot in Detroit after fight breaks out between groups of men

47-year-old victim in stable condition

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crime, Metro Detroit, Crime Stoppers, Detroit Police Detroit, Shooting, Police, Fight, Victim
photo

DETROIT – An innocent bystander was shot in Detroit Thursday after a fight broke out between two groups of men, police say.

Police say the victim was shot around 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 12800 block of east 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was shot once and is in stable condition.

Police describe the shooter as a black man who might have been driving a blue Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: