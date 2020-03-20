Innocent bystander shot in Detroit after fight breaks out between groups of men
47-year-old victim in stable condition
DETROIT – An innocent bystander was shot in Detroit Thursday after a fight broke out between two groups of men, police say.
Police say the victim was shot around 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 12800 block of east 7 Mile Road in Detroit.
The victim, a 47-year-old man, was shot once and is in stable condition.
Police describe the shooter as a black man who might have been driving a blue Ford Escape.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
