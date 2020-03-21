U.S. Attorney urges public to report suspected coronavirus fraud

DETROIT – U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) amid a national outbreak.

Individuals can report fraud schemes by calling the NCDF at 866-720-5721 or emailing disaster@leo.gov.

Schneider is also urging the public to report suspected price gouging to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office by calling 877-765-8388 or reporting online here.

Schnieder’s messaging comes after U.S. Attorney General William Barr directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 fraud schemes with the Department of Justice.

“During the pandemic, our office will continue to investigate and prosecute cases, particularly those involving violent and dangerous criminals,” said Schneider. “We also plan to prioritize our efforts to go after scammers who exploit the Coronavirus to cheat people. Our job is to protect the public, and we continue to work with our state and local partners to preserve public safety during these challenging times.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office lists the following examples of possible COVID-19 schemes:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has appointed Assistant United States Attorney John Neal as the Eastern District of Michigan Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator on Thursday, after Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint such coordinators.

Click here for more information and resources from the Department of Justice.

