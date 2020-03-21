Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen cleared up rumors Friday, saying she is “not calling for martial law” during a press conference.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Officials said an Oakland County resident has died due to coronavirus, bringing the state total to four.

The man was in his 50s, according to officials.

The governor started off a press conference by clearing up rumors circulating about a lockdown and martial law in the state.

“I am not calling for martial law. That is a rumor and it is false. And it’s dangerous for people to foment fear and put out bad information," Whitmer said.

On a possible shelter-in-place order, similar to orders in California, Illinois and New York, Whitmer said the state wasn’t there yet.

After the closure of all K-12 schools, the Michigan Department of Education has received questions regarding instructional time during the school closure period.

On Friday the MDE issued a memo stating online schooling would not count as instructional time.

This means the online platform schools developed and the lessons they delivered virtually will not count for instructional time and they will have to make up this week and next.

Whitmer signed an executive order imposing temporary restrictions on non-essential medical and dental procedures.

This order begins as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m. March 21, 2020.

Executive Order 2020-17 states that hospitals, freestanding surgical outpatient facilities, and dental facilities, and all state-operated outpatient facilities, must implement a plan to temporarily postpone all non-essential procedures until the termination of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The state reported coronavirus total is 549.

Cases reported by the state increased by 225 cases since Thursday’s data release.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said five officers have coronavirus while 152 are quarantined.

Of that number, 130 officers were ordered to quarantine by the Detroit Police Department (DPD), Craig said. The other 22 are self-quarantined -- their private doctors told them to do so.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

