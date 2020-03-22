Argument leads to non-fatal shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – A man, 26, was shot during an altercation in Detroit around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two men were arguing when one of them produced and fired a weapon in the 15300 block of Kentucky Street, according to police.

The injured man was transported to the hospital, officials said. He is listed in temporary critical condition.

The other man fled the scene after shooting the victim, according to police.

Detroit Police are still investigating the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.