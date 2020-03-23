ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 23, 2020

We’re expecting to learn more about Michigan’s response to COVID-19 during a Gov. Whitmer news conference later this morning -- she’s scheduled to speak at a 11 a.m. alongside Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. Watch it live here.

On Friday, Whitmer held a news conference and cleared up rumors circulating about a lockdown and martial law in the state.

“I am not calling for martial law. That is a rumor and it is false. And it’s dangerous for people to foment fear and put out bad information," Whitmer said.

On a possible shelter-in-place order, similar to orders in California, Illinois and New York, Whitmer said the state wasn’t there yet. Now there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, with nine deaths confirmed. Health officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Sunday the county’s first coronavirus-related death, bringing the state total to nine.

On Sunday, Ohio’s governor announced the state is enacting a stay-at-home order as the number of cases in the state spiked to more than 350. The order includes things he’s already been asking residents to do, such as stay at home except for essential needs. It also includes a list of businesses that are classified as essential and allowed to stay open, he said. The Ohio governor said the order is reasonable and keeping people at home and preventing transmission of the virus can help buy time so that the state’s hospitals do not become overwhelmed, he said. Read more here.

Read about lockdowns in California, New York and Illinois here.