Police believe boyfriend murdered 29-year-old woman in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a 29-year-old woman was murdered by her boyfriend in Southfield.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the Pine Aire Apartments in the 26000 block of West 12 Mile Road, according to authorities.

When they arrived, police found a 29-year-old Southfield woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside her apartment, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the case said they believe the woman was killed by her boyfriend.

Officers searched for the man in the area, but he wasn’t found.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.