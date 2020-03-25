Boyfriend named person of interest in Southfield woman’s murder, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed last week at a Southfield apartment complex has been named a person of interest in her murder, police said.

Markia Leggett, 29, of Southfield, was killed around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Pine Aire Apartments in the 26000 block of West 12 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Pine Aire Apartments (WDIV)

When police arrived, police found Leggett suffering from a gunshot wound inside her apartment, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the case said they believed Leggett was killed by her boyfriend, Adrian Deshawn Hill.

Hill, 32, was seen running from the apartment building after the shooting, authorities said. He got into a maroon or whilte Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Michigan license plate DWC9109 and fled the parking lot, police said.

Adrian Hill (WDIV)

Hill was officially identified as a person of interest on Wednesday.

He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a white jacket.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.