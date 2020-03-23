You can now buy groceries from a Detroit company that usually supplies casinos, restaurants

DETROIT – A company that usually supplies casinos and restaurants is offering groceries to the public due to closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Atlas Wholesale Food is opening its inventory to residents to place pickup or deliver orders.

“We have a warehouse full of groceries that no one is buying," Atlas CEO John Kohl said. "We mainly service casinos and restaurants in metro Detroit with the food needed to fuel their operations. With the shutdown of the casinos and closure of restaurants, we found ourselves with a warehouse full of food and delivery trucks available.”

Customers who spend at least $450 can have the food delivered to their homes, but there are also designated pickup locations throughout the week in Troy, Clinton Township and other Metro Detroit cities. You can call 313-921-1251 for more information or to place an order, as well.

A portion of the money from these sales will go toward helping restaurants and service workers who are directly impacted by COVID-19, the company announced.