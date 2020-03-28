Henry Ford College donates ventilators, equipment to local hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

DEARBORN, Mich. – Henry Ford College’s School of Health and Human Services has donated ventilators and personal protective equipment to local hospitals amid supply shortages due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Hospitals and medical centers are currently facing unprecedented shortages of medical and protective equipment due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

Ventilators, machines for artificial respiration, are especially in high demand and low supply as medical workers respond to the pandemic.

In response to the shortages, Henry Ford College (HFC) donated five ventilators to Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) to support patients, officials said. HFC used ventilators for training respiratory therapists and nurses.

The ventilators were sent to HFHS hospitals in Wyandotte and West Bloomfield and will be sanitized and used at the hospitals through the end of the pandemic, officials said.

HFC donated additional medical supplies after local hospitals reached out to nursing and healthcare profession programs to donate essential items amid supply shortages, officials said.

In a statement, HFC announced that they donated the following items to HFHS and Beaumont Health:

Personal protective equipment packs

Shoe covers

Head covers

Sterile surgical gowns

N95 surgical masks

Gloves (sterile and non-sterile)

“Part of the Henry Ford College mission is to serve the public good,” said Dean of the HFC School of Health and Human Services Dr. Susan Shunkwiler. “I want to extend a special thanks to all our faculty and staff in the School of Health and Human Services for their willingness to help in the midst of this global crisis.”

HFC has postponed all on-campus education through the end of the spring semester, officials said.

