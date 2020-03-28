President Trump, Michigan Gov. Whitmer spar over supply shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – Michigan has found itself in President Donald Trump’s cross-hairs.

First, President Trump chastised General Motors and CEO Mary Barra. Then he ordered it to ramp up production of ventilators, despite GM having already announced that it would.

MORE: President Trump issues order in effort to force General Motors to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a major disaster declaration on Thursday.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said Whitmer wasn’t doing enough.

“She is a new governor, and it’s not been pleasant,” Trump said. “We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints.”

Trump said he had instructed Vice President Mike Pence not to call the governors of Washington or Michigan — two coronavirus hotspots — because of their public criticism. “If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call,” Trump said.

Friday night, President Trump took another swipe at Governor Whitmer.

READ: ‘She doesn’t have a clue’: President Trump takes aim at Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s handling of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her ahead, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, federal officials are focusing on Wayne County as an emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspot as the city of Detroit alone surpasses 1,000 confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 3,657 as of Friday, including 92 deaths, state officials report. Friday’s total represents an increase of 801 cases, the biggest single-day jump so far in the states. Thursday’s final total was 2,856 confirmed cases.

UPDATE - March 27, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 3,657; Death toll now at 92

The U.S. surgeon general said on Friday that the situation in Detroit will worsen next week.