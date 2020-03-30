ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 30, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Whitmer news conference this morning
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday morning to address the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The news conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.
- Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.
Families have been waiting to find out the state’s plan for the remainder of the school year as schools have been shut down since March 16 due to the virus outbreak. Last week, Whitmer’s office said an announcement is coming this week about “plans to ensure our seniors graduate and that no child is held back."
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan State Police seek father, 6-year-old son last seen launching boat into Lake Erie
- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,524; Death toll rises to 132
- Michigan state Rep. Isaac Robinson dies
- ‘Take this seriously’ -- Metro Detroit COVID-19 survivor shares her story
- ‘I am nurse strong,’ -- As hospitals become overwhelmed, Detroit nurse fired for posting video online
National and International Headlines
- Trump uses wartime act but GM says it’s already moving fast
- Spain passes China in infections; Trump extends US lockdown
Sports Headlines
- Benched: Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill talks quarantine and the future of team (when life returns to normal)
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.