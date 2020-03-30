ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 30, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday morning to address the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

Families have been waiting to find out the state’s plan for the remainder of the school year as schools have been shut down since March 16 due to the virus outbreak. Last week, Whitmer’s office said an announcement is coming this week about “plans to ensure our seniors graduate and that no child is held back."