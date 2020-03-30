Detroit Police Department receives 2,000 new KN95 masks

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has received 2,000 KN95 respirator masks for officers thanks to a donation from DTE Energy, Mayor Mike Duggan’s office announced Monday.

DTE Energy is making the donation, Duggan’s office said. The masks are considered essential for helping to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has had a significant impact on DPD.

About 39 Detroit police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 468 are out on quarantine. On Friday, Mayor Duggan announced that Chief James Craig was among the officers who have tested positive for the virus.

Personal protective equipment like KN95 masks help to limit the spread of the virus, both inside and outside the department.

The CDC considers the KN95 an acceptible alternative to the preferred N95 mask.