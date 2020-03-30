Metro Detroiter who fenced in Olympics, owns business, works as ER doctor touches on coronavirus

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit woman who competed in the Olympics, owns a small business and works as a a doctor in an emergency room shared her incredibly unique perspective on the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis with Local 4.

Dr. Ann Marsh-Senic is a former Olympic fencer. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed.

She also owns the Renaissance Fencing Club in Troy. Small businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Marsh-Senic also works on the front lines of the outbreak as an emergency room doctor at Providence Hospital in Southfield and St. Joseph Mercy in Pontiac. She just finished a shift Sunday.

“To be honest, the community is doing a good job of listening and staying home,” Marsh-Senic said. “It’s not very busy, but the patients I do see really need to be there."

She said she’s seen patients infected with COVID-19, and that number will go up as the weeks and months progress.

For now, Marsh-Senic said she has all the supplies she and her colleagues need, but it warmed her heart to see a special delivery at her doorstep recently.

“I’ve had friends from high school, other fencing families just drop protective equipment at my doorstep,” Marsh-Senic said. “I think everyone is bringing in extra supplies, as well.”

When Marsh-Senic heard the Olympics had been postponed until 2021, she wasn’t surprised, knowing it was the right decision for everyone’s health and safety.

“Olympic athletes are very resilient,” Marsh-Senic said. “Most of them trained their whole life for that time, so they’re going to do whatever they need to do to go to the Olympics.”

In terms of the fight here at home, Marsh-Senic said she thinks back to her time as an athlete, competing in the world championships. She said she remembers how it seemed bleak for her team at the time, but thanks to a message from her captain, she remained calm.

“The touches came, everything went right and we won,” Marsh-Senic said. “I want to tell you all now: You’re at home and you’re isolated ... but we are making progress and we’re going to win.”

Marsh-Senic said she wanted the message to be loud and clear that social distancing and staying home is important for everyone. She believes it’s working and we will be able to return to our normal lives one day soon.