Vehicle fleeing MSP reaches over 100 mph in Oakland County before crash in Sterling Heights

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A vehicle fleeing Michigan State Police troopers reached speeds of over 100 mph in Oakland County before crashing in Sterling Heights, authorities said.

Detroit police officers were initially chasing the vehicle, but stopped when it crossed into Royal Oak.

The vehicle sped through Royal Oak and into Troy, according to authorities. State troopers took over the pursuit.

The chase ended with a violent crash in Sterling Heights.

According to Sky 4, the vehicle reached speeds of around 115 mph at one point in the chase.

No additional information is available.