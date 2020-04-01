48ºF

Local News

Vehicle fleeing MSP reaches over 100 mph in Oakland County before crash in Sterling Heights

Chase goes through Detroit, Royal Oak, Troy, Sterling Heights

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A vehicle fleeing police on April 1, 2020, crashed at Metro Parkway and Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.
A vehicle fleeing police on April 1, 2020, crashed at Metro Parkway and Dodge Park in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A vehicle fleeing Michigan State Police troopers reached speeds of over 100 mph in Oakland County before crashing in Sterling Heights, authorities said.

Detroit police officers were initially chasing the vehicle, but stopped when it crossed into Royal Oak.

The vehicle sped through Royal Oak and into Troy, according to authorities. State troopers took over the pursuit.

The chase ended with a violent crash in Sterling Heights.

According to Sky 4, the vehicle reached speeds of around 115 mph at one point in the chase.

No additional information is available.

Police chase ends after crash in Oakland County. (Alex Atwell/WDIV)
Police chase ends after crash in Oakland County. (Alex Atwell/WDIV) (WDIV)

